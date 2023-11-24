Punjab Police to help commuters with real-time traffic updates

Ahead of the launch of the ambitious Sadak Surakhya Force project, Punjab Police is set to take the help of MapmyIndia’s Mappls app, a 100% swadeshi app, developed specially for India to guide commuters with real-time traffic updates and safety alerts. The SSF is a special police team dedicated to road safety and effectively chasing criminals. Ahead of the launch of the ambitious Sadak Surakhya Force project, Punjab Police is set to take the help of MapmyIndia’s Mappls app developed specially for India to guide commuters with real-time traffic updates and safety alerts. (PTI file photo)

Also read: In effort to retain specialists, Punjab health dept mulls ‘Pay Clinics’

Additional director general of police (ADGP), traffic, Amardeep Singh Rai said the collaboration with MapmyIndia represents a significant step forward in our efforts not only to streamline the traffic management across Punjab but also to prioritise the safety of citizens, commuters, and the public, all without any associated costs. “We are excited to provide real-time information and encourage public participation to create safer and more efficient roadways for our citizens,” he said.

MapmyIndia’s Mappls Team has already conducted a training programme for SSF personnel at Kapurthala.

The app will provide its web and mobile-based app integrated with detailed digital maps, navigation information, advisories and planning from Punjab Traffic Police for free to the citizens, according to an official release.

Apart from updating commuters about daily traffic advisories, encompassing events such as processions, protests, rallies, VIP movements, road closures, and diversions, the app will also provide vital road safety information addressing concerns such as black spots, dangerous turns, updated speed limits, and accident-prone zones to the users.

MapmyIndia CEO Rohan Verma said that commuters can participate by providing feedback and real-time alerts, furthering the collaborative effort for improved traffic management, road safety, and efficient emergency services delivery. He said the app will also help users identify nearby government service facilities on the map, empowering them to generate route options with estimated arrival times and distances between selected locations.

“The inclusion of point-of-interest (POI) navigation enhances user experience. Coordination with ambulance operators in the state will enable the sharing of real-time information on ambulance positions through the app, bolstering emergency response and services,” he added.