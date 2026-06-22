Punjab Police uncover gangster module with arrest of three operatives

Punjab Police in coordination with a central agency have busted a gangster module linked to foreign-based handlers with the arrest of three operatives, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday. Three foreign-made sophisticated pistols and ammunition were recovered from the three accused. (HT)

The arrests, carried out by the State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar, and Counter Intelligence (CI), Jalandhar, also led to the recovery of three foreign-made sophisticated pistols and ammunition.

Those arrested have been identified as Anmol Singh, alias Mohla, of Wadda Thetharke in Batala; Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, of Shahpur Jajan in Batala; and Mohit Kumar, alias Joban, of Kawariyan Wali Puli, Amritsar.

The development comes close on the heels of recovery of 26 sophisticated firearms, including one AK-47 rifle and 25 pistols, from another Amritsar resident, working for an Australia-based associate, on Friday.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused were acting on the directions of foreign-based gangsters, who were involved in gang wars, extortion and other disruptive activities in Punjab. They had been transporting consignments of weapons and carrying out criminal acts, he said.

The DGP said further investigations were focused on tracing the entire network, identifying associates, uncovering previous criminal activities and dismantling the organised crime syndicate.

SSOC Amritsar AIG Sukhminder Singh Mann said accused Anmol and Mohit were also linked to a murder case in Amritsar in September 2025 and an attempt to murder case in Batala in June 2026. “Anmol and his associates were tasked with carrying out similar crimes, which have been averted,” he added.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act, and Sections 111 and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the SSOC police station in Amritsar, said officials.