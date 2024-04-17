Punjab poll diary | Ticket aspirant breaks down during FB live

Two days after Congress fielded Sukhpal Khaira from Sangrur constituency, former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Khangura took to Facebook to vent his frustration at being denied a ticket. Addressing a Facebook live, Khangura claimed that he had offers from several other political parties but chose to remain loyal to the Congress. The leader even broke down during the livestream. Without naming anyone, he said that the top leaders should not keep the aspirants in the dark as thousands of workers are attached to them, emotionally and financially. But he clarified that he would extend all support the party’s candidate. A transgender voter takes a part in an awareness rally under SVEEP campaign in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Key leaders skip Aujla’s welcome event

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

It seems several feathers were ruffled within the Congress over the nomination of Gurjit Singh Aujla from the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency. When an elated Aujla returned to Amritsar on Tuesday, after having spent several days lobbying with top party leaders in New Delhi, key leaders from his constituency stayed away from his welcome event. Those conspicuous by their absence included Congress’ Amritsar city president Ashwani Pappu, rural district president Harpartap Singh Ajnala, besides the halqa in-charges of all the four rural assembly segments in the constituency.

Show your inked finger & get 25% discount on meals

To motivate first-time voters, the Jalandhar administration has tied up with major hotels and restaurants in the district to offer 25% discount on meals for those who exercise their franchise. All one has to do is show their inked finger at the cash counter and avail themselves of the discount on June 1, the polling day. The discounts will, however, be available at select hotels and restaurants. Jalandhar deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Himanshu Aggarwal said the hotel and restaurant owners voluntarily came forward with this initiative.

Growing on voters, with saplings

As part of its Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, the Kapurthala district administration arranged saplings in the form of an exhibit that read ‘Vote on 1st June’, at a commercial complex situated on the Jalandhar-Kapurthala road outside Army Cantonment in Kapurthala. More such initiative would continue through the month, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Shikha Bhagat.

Contributed by: Surjit Singh, Karam Prakash & Navrajdeep Singh