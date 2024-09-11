Punjab railways minister takes stock of RCF functioning in Kapurthala

Minister of state for railways and food processing industries Ravneet Singh Bittu visited Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala to oversee the production process of coaches and rakes on Wednesday. The minister at the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) at Kapurthala in Punjab on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Hailing the RCF, he said more than 50 Amrit Bharat trains with non-AC sleeper coaches would be rolled out this year. “The RCF will make five Amrit Bharat rakes with 22 coaches this year with better aesthetic of berth, CCTVs, improved LED lighting, fire suppression system, etc,” he said.

Bittu, who was accompanied by senior RCF and railway officials, said both Vande Bharat and Vande Metro trains showcase India’s foray into high-speed rail, featuring state-of-the-art technology, contemporary design and superior performance standards.

He said the first Vande Metro rake with 16 coaches having 130 km-per-hour speed potential for short distance inter-city travel will be flagged off shortly. Two Vande Bharat rakes with speed potential of 160 kmph will also be manufactured this year.