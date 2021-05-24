Punjab School Education Board to hold Class 12 exams in June

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will conduct its Class 12 exams next month.

PSEB chairman Yograj said on Monday: “Though we are yet to decide on the dates due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we will be holding the exams for three compulsory subjects in each stream. The question papers are ready and answer sheets have been made available across 2,600 centres for the exams.”

As many as 3.18 lakh students will be taking the exams and arrangements are in place according to Covid-19 guidelines. “We will ensure social distancing at every exam centre,” he said.

Last year, the PSEB had announced a 30% reduction in syllabi of Classes 10 and 12 for the 2020-21 academic session.

Results of Classes 8 and 10 declared

On May 17, the board declared results of Classes 8 and 10. The results were compiled on the basis of continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE) for Class 8 and internal assessment for Class 10.

Yograj said if a student is not satisfied with the result, he/she can write to the board and the theory exam will be taken once the Covid-19 situation eases.

For Class 10, students can write to matricsecrecy.pseb@punjab.gov.in and for Class 8, they can send an email to primarymiddle.pseb@punjab.gov.in.

Class 5 result today

The board will announce the result for Class 5 on pseb.ac.in. Once the result is published on the board’s website, candidates will be able to check their scores by logging in with their roll number and name. Students will also be able to get the PSEB Class 5 result through SMS. Though students appeared in a few exams of Class 5, several papers were cancelled following a surge in Covid cases in the second wave.