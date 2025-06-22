Punjab: Two held with 6kg heroin in Amritsar

In an intelligence-led operation, the Amritsar rural police on Saturday busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket and apprehended its two key operatives with 6kg heroin in the area of Lopoke police station. Police have recovered 6.15kg heroin, one PX5 pistol (30 bore), four live cartridges (30 bore), ₹ 10,000 drug money and a mobile phone from the accused. (HT)

The arrested accused were identified as Lovepreet Singh alias Love, a resident of Rajatal, and Balwinder Singh alias Bobby, of Cheecha.

Sharing details, senior superintendent of police (Amritsar rural) Maninder Singh said: “Preliminary investigation reveals the accused were in direct contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler through WhatsApp, indicating a strong cross-border nexus.”

He said the special cell was on routine checking near the Barsati drain bridge at Brar village when two youngsters on a motorcycle came from the village side. On spotting the police, they panicked and tried to flee. “Acting swiftly, the special cell team managed to apprehend them. On questioning, they revealed their names as Lovepreet Singh alias Love and Balwinder Singh alias Bobby. On searching them, police recovered 6.15kg of heroin, one PX5 pistol (30 bore), four live cartridges (30 bore), ₹10,000 drug money and a mobile phone,” he added.

A case under the NDPS Act and Arms Act has been registered at the Lopoke police station.

The SSP said that interrogation of the arrested accused is underway. Police are investigating both forward and backward links of the accused to uncover the supply chain routes. Additionally, properties acquired through illegal drug money by the accused are also being verified.