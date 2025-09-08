Punjab: Water level in Pong dam dips by 2 feet but outflow still high

The water level in the Pong dam dropped by around two feet to 1,392.20 feet though it remained two feet more than its upper limit capacity of 1,390 feet on Sunday evening, officials said. Due to reduction in inflow in Bhakra Dam reservoir, water level in the Bhakra dam on Sunday was 1,677.98 feet as against 1,678.14 feet on Saturday. (HT Photo)

On Saturday, the water level in the Pong dam, built on the Beas river, was 1,394.19 feet.

Water inflow in the dam dropped to 36,968 cusecs from 47,162 cusecs on Saturday, while around 90,000 cusecs was being released into Shah Nehar barrage, officials said.

The Bhakra Beas management Board (BBMB) that manages Bhakra and Pong Dams over rivers Sutlej and Beas, continues to release about 32,000 cusecs of water from the floodgates and 38,000 cusecs from the turbines. The dam is receiving 66,900 cusecs of water in its reservoir, which is expected to continue till the end of filing season on September 20.

“The inflows into the reservoir have reduced. However, since we are expecting another spell of rainfall next week, we are taking all precautions, maintaining steady outflows and regulating level at the reservoir to lower the danger mark,” said a senior official of the BBMB. He added that at present due to reduction in releases, the floodwaters in the plains have reduced.

Also, the water level in Pong dam reservoir has reduced by 1.70 feet in 24 hours to 1,393 feet on Sunday morning, with inflows reduced to 46,500 cusecs, and releases continuing at 99,875 cusecs.

Also the level in the reservoir of Ranjit Sagar Dam built over river Ravi has also reduced to 524.82 meters which has fallen by 0.55 meter in the past 24 hours and inflows into the dam is 30,500 cusecs and outflows are being maintained to 48747 cusecs.