‘Punjab will give rousing welcome to PM Modi on Jan 5’

BJP’s general secretary Jeevan Gupta, who is in charge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Ferozepur scheduled for January 5, said the state will give a rousing welcome to PM Modi and the BJP will form the next government in Punjab
BJP’s general secretary Jeevan Gupta said it was the first visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in about two years. PM Modi will be inaugurating a 400-bed hospital that has come up at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>450 crore. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 01:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In a statement, Gupta said it was the first visit of the Prime Minister in about two years. PM Modi will be inaugurating a 400-bed hospital that has come up at a cost of 450 crore.

“We will be organising a historic rally as Punjab waits for PM Modi, who will give the state a road map of progress, prosperity and peace,” Gupta added.

