Punjab’s state-level R-Day function shifted from Patiala to Fazilka

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria will unfurl the national flag at the state-level Republic Day function in Fazilka on January 26. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria will unfurl the national flag at the state-level function. (HT)

The venue of the state-level function has been shifted from Patiala to Fazilka, with the Punjab government issuing an order to this effect on Tuesday.

The border district will host the state-level Republic Day celebrations for the first time. Officials familiar with the development said the venue was shifted as the governor was keen to hoist the national flag in a border district.

Fazilka deputy commissioner Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu said the district administration received the official communication regarding the state-level function on Tuesday. The governor will unfurl the national flag at Shaheed Bhagat Singh stadium, and the district administration has gone into full preparation mode, with arrangements underway for security, parade rehearsals and cultural tableaux.

As per the original schedule, education minister Harjot Singh Bains was to unfurl the national flag in Fazilka.

Social worker Karan Gilhotra described the decision to hold the state-level function in Fazilka as a “historic step”.

He said the move reflected respect for the sentiments and contributions of people living in border areas. Calling it more than just a government event, he said it was a moment of pride for the border belt and will strengthen Fazilka’s identity at both state and national levels. He added that the Karan Gilhotra Foundation had begun preparations to welcome the governor, who was expected to arrive in Fazilka on January 25. “Several other social programmes will also be organised in his honour and will be chaired by the governor himself,” he said.