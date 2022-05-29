Pvt medical college advertises MBBS seats, BFUHS terms it null and void

Faridkot : After 41 of its 150 MBBS seats remained vacant after a special round of counselling conducted by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), the Chintpurni Medical College (CMC) in Pathankot, issued an advertisement inviting candidates for admission on its campus.

Terming the medical college’s admissions process null and void, the BFUHS said the directorate general of health services has fixed the last date of admission up to April 28 for the admission to the MBBS course. “It has come to the notice of the university that the CMC has published an advertisement to conduct college-level counselling on April 28-29 for admission to the vacant seats of MBBS course for session 2021-22. All the NEET UG-2021 aspirants are informed that it is a grave violation of rules and regulations of the National Medical Commission,” said Dr Raj Bahadur vice-chancellor of the BFUHS.

“A writ petition filed by the CMC in the Supreme Court to fill the vacant seats has also been dismissed on May 27. Therefore, any admission made by the institute after April 28 to the MBBS course will be considered as null and void and will not be registered or regularised by this university. The candidates who will take admission in the MBBS course on May 28-29 at the CMC will be solely responsible for the consequences arising thereof. Such irregular admissions made by college directly after last date without the centralised counselling process conducted by state counselling agency (BFUHS) shall be reported for the cancellation to the NMC and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC),” he added.

The CMC got a last-minute nod for admissions even as the process was completed across the state in mid-April, following which there were a few eligible candidates.

In 2017, when the college was closed, students had to face hardships as they were not given a stipend during their training after were shifted to other colleges, said an official.

This will be for the first time in at least 10 years that the MBBS seats will remain vacant in Punjab medical colleges as the admissions process for the academic year 2021-22 has concluded.

Four years after the state government ordered the closure of the CMC by withdrawing the essentiality certificate, the NMC had granted permission to the private medical college to admit 150 MBBS students last month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON