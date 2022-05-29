Pvt medical college advertises MBBS seats, BFUHS terms it null and void
Faridkot : After 41 of its 150 MBBS seats remained vacant after a special round of counselling conducted by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), the Chintpurni Medical College (CMC) in Pathankot, issued an advertisement inviting candidates for admission on its campus.
Terming the medical college’s admissions process null and void, the BFUHS said the directorate general of health services has fixed the last date of admission up to April 28 for the admission to the MBBS course. “It has come to the notice of the university that the CMC has published an advertisement to conduct college-level counselling on April 28-29 for admission to the vacant seats of MBBS course for session 2021-22. All the NEET UG-2021 aspirants are informed that it is a grave violation of rules and regulations of the National Medical Commission,” said Dr Raj Bahadur vice-chancellor of the BFUHS.
“A writ petition filed by the CMC in the Supreme Court to fill the vacant seats has also been dismissed on May 27. Therefore, any admission made by the institute after April 28 to the MBBS course will be considered as null and void and will not be registered or regularised by this university. The candidates who will take admission in the MBBS course on May 28-29 at the CMC will be solely responsible for the consequences arising thereof. Such irregular admissions made by college directly after last date without the centralised counselling process conducted by state counselling agency (BFUHS) shall be reported for the cancellation to the NMC and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC),” he added.
The CMC got a last-minute nod for admissions even as the process was completed across the state in mid-April, following which there were a few eligible candidates.
In 2017, when the college was closed, students had to face hardships as they were not given a stipend during their training after were shifted to other colleges, said an official.
This will be for the first time in at least 10 years that the MBBS seats will remain vacant in Punjab medical colleges as the admissions process for the academic year 2021-22 has concluded.
Four years after the state government ordered the closure of the CMC by withdrawing the essentiality certificate, the NMC had granted permission to the private medical college to admit 150 MBBS students last month.
Journalists’ mental health in focus at Facebook and Fortis’ training session
Facebook, in association with Fortis Healthcare, on Saturday organised a training session on the mental health of journalists focusing on ways to manage one's mental health and help fellow colleagues and friends who may be undergoing mental stress. The session opened with an address by Ramya Venugopal of Meta's news media partnership and strategic partner development Trushar Barot. The main session, which lasted for two hours, was conducted by psychiatrist and TEDx speaker Samir Parikh.
4 arrested for supplying spurious liquor in Fatehgarh Sahib
The Punjab excise department along with the local police has busted an organised module of liquor smugglers involved in supplying and filling cheap smuggled alcohol into empty bottles of expensive foreign liquor brands and has arrested four persons in connection with the crime, the excise officials said on Saturday. Four members of the gang, including one of the accused Kundan Visht of Chandigarh, Harshwardan Parshad of Ambala, Pradeep Singh of Narayangarh in Haryana and Jasmin Kaur of Sangrur were arrested.
At 65%, girls outnumber boys in MBBS, BDS courses in Punjab
Faridkot At 65%, girl students have outnumbered boys in securing seats for medical and dental courses across Punjab in the 2021-22 session. Girls have outnumbered boys in the bachelor of dental surgery (BDS) course this year too. A total of 612 (83%) girls, highest ever in the history of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, took admission to the course in the 2021-22 session against 131 boys (17%).
Cyber criminals dupe Chandigarh resident of ₹8.4 lakh
Cybercrime incidents continue their upward trend as police registered two fresh cases after city residents lost ₹7.40 lakh to swindlers. In Sandhu's complaint, Gulzar Singh Sandhu Sector 36 said he on May 19 received a call from a person identifying Gurpreet Singh as Jagmohan Singh saying an acquaintance living in Canada, Gurprit Singh, along with his friends, had assaulted a local in a club.
Operation Bluestar anniv: Paramilitary forces called in to keep vigil in Amritsar
Amid spate of terror attacks in the border state and radical outfit Dal Khalsa announcing to hold an “azadi march” to remember Sikhs who died during the Operation Bluestar, security in Amritsar has been beefed up for the 38th anniversary of the operation, conducted by the army to flush out militants hiding in the Golden Temple complex on June 6, 1984. One company of paramilitary comprises 100 personnel.
