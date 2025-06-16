Saini launches 288-crore devp projects in Rewari

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 15 development projects worth ₹288.31 crore in Rewari district. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurating the nursing college building in Kosli during a programme organised in Rewari on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Speaking at a thanksgiving rally at Rao Tula Ram Stadium, the chief minister said eight completed projects worth ₹193.94 crore were inaugurated, while foundation stones were laid for seven others estimated at ₹94.37 crore.

Among the key announcements was the construction of an additional water storage tank worth ₹50.58 crore in Bhagwanpur to enhance Rewari’s water supply. Saini also announced ₹7.2 crore for a boosting station and a new drinking water pipeline in Dungerwas village, and ₹5.06 crore for similar water infrastructure in Gokulpur.

The CM pledged ₹4.39 crore for the construction of a new market committee building and proposed the establishment of a library in Rewari, subject to land availability. He also announced that 18 roads, covering 37.32 km, will be repaired.

Further, 51 PWD roads stretching 90.99 km in the Rewari Assembly constituency will undergo repairs, and work on five new roads (10.95 km in total) will begin soon.

Saini outlined plans to upgrade the urban health centre in Dharuhera to a primary health centre (PHC) and construct a new municipal council building in Rewari. Subject to land availability, new buildings for the Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School in Kakoria and the sub-divisional agriculture office are also on the cards. Construction on the Government Boys College building in Rewari will commence shortly, he said.

Addressing environmental concerns, Saini said a comprehensive plan has been prepared to stop the flow of untreated industrial wastewater into the Masani Barrage. Sewage treatment plants (STPs) will be set up to treat the water before it enters the barrage, making it fit for agricultural use.

Saini claimed that since 2014, projects worth ₹1,916 crore have been implemented in the Rewari Assembly segment. Of the 69 announcements made over the past decade, 61 have been completed and work is ongoing on four others.

Union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh, who was also present, raised concerns about industrial wastewater from Rajasthan affecting the Masani Barrage and local groundwater. He urged a robust action plan to address the issue and criticised Rajasthan BJP MLA Baba Balaknath for allegedly diverting polluted water into Haryana, which led to fish deaths.

Inderjit also took a swipe at former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, accusing him of ignoring the Kosli region during his tenure. “Ahirwal was ignored twice. I hope this region is not overlooked again,” he said.

He added that with Gurugram nearing saturation, Rewari is poised to become Haryana’s next hub for business activities over the next decade.