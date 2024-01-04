close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sarpanch shot dead in Hoshiarpur, old rivalry suspected

Sarpanch shot dead in Hoshiarpur, old rivalry suspected

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Jan 04, 2024 10:34 PM IST

Eyewitnesses said three persons came on a motorcycle, one of whom shook hands with the sarpanch before opening fire.

The sarpanch of Dadiana Kalan, Sandip Kumar Chhina, 45, was shot dead by assailants at his cement block plant in Dosarka village on Thursday; Chhina was taken to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead

Sarpanch of Dadiana Kalan Sandip Kumar Chhina. (Harpreet Kaur/HT Photo)
Sarpanch of Dadiana Kalan Sandip Kumar Chhina. (Harpreet Kaur/HT Photo)

Eyewitnesses said three persons came on a motorcycle, one of whom shook hands with the sarpanch before opening fire.

Chhina was taken to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead. His body was later shifted to the Hoshiarpur civil hospital for postmortem, where a large number of his supporters gathered and started a demonstration against the police and state government.

The incident is suspected to be a fallout of an old rivalry, said the police.

Superintendent of police Sarabjit Singh Bahia said a case under Section 302 of the IPC had been registered against Anoop Kumar Vicky of Asalpur, Munish Kumar and one unidentified person. He said raids were being conducted to arrest the accused. The police also released photographs of Anoop Kumar and Munish Kumar seeking public assistance in tracing them.

Various SC organisations took out a march in the city and forced the shopkeepers to put down their shutters. The Dalit leaders threatened to intensify protest if the culprits were not arrested by evening. The family of the slain leader also staged a protest in Dosarka and refused to cremate the body till the arrests were made. The protest was on till the filing of this report. Dalit organisations have given an ultimatum to the police to arrest the accused by Friday morning or they will observe district bandh.

