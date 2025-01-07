SC panel-Dallewal meet ends in deadlock

The meeting of the Supreme Court-appointed panel with fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Monday ended in a deadlock as the latter flatly turned down their request to take medical aid. The committee members reached the Khanauri protest site at around 3.30 pm and requested the septuagenarian Dallewal to take medical assistance. (HT Photo)

The meeting came hours after Punjab government, during a hearing in the apex court, informed the bench that the farmer bodies had agreed to meet the committee headed by former Punjab and Haryana high court judge justice Nawab Singh. The committee was constituted by apex court on September 2 last year with the aim to amicably resolve the grievances of protesting farmers.

Dallewal, who is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26, 2024, over several demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Dallewal has so far refused to take any medical aid despite his prolonged fasting, which has caused his health to deteriorate.

“I hail from Hauli village in Ambala and did farming myself. I never gave my land for contract farming. We all are concerned about your health. You continue to be ‘margdarshak’ for farmers. Nothing will be left without you. I request you to take medical aid,” justice Nawab Singh (retd) told Dallewal.

The fasting leader told the panel that he was more concerned about the future of the kids of farmers who had ended their lives due to distress. “The Supreme Court should direct the Union government to fulfil our demands. I feel hurt when the judge, during the hearing, often ignores the request of Punjab to direct the Union government to intervene. The solution to our problem lies with the Centre. The Union agriculture minister has already said the Centre will abide by apex court’s direction. The Supreme Court, however, is not issuing directions to initiate a dialogue,” said Dallewal.

Earlier, Dallewal-led SKM (non-political) and Sarwan Singh Pandher-led Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had refused to meet the panel.

Soon after meeting Dallewal, the panel head said they would submit report to the bench of Justice Surya Kant. When asked about the timeframe, justice Nawab Singh did not specify the date but said the committee would file the first report soon. Other members of the committee include retired IPS officer BS Sandhu, agriculture expert Devinder Sharma, professor Ranjit Singh Ghuman and Dr Sukhpal Singh, agricultural economists from the Punjab Agricultural University.

Sharma said the panel conveyed to Dallewal that while they submit the report to the Supreme Court, the farmer leader should be healthy. “Today we came and met him. We had been waiting for farmers for a meeting for the past four months. They did not come. But we came. We will meet farmers at every place. Our effort will be that we understand from you and you understand us and then let us try to come up with a workable solution,” he added.

Before leaving, committee members had langar at the Khanauri protest site with protesting farmers.

Earlier, the top court expressed optimism over the resolution of the prolonged farmers’ protest after the Punjab government reported that a section of protesting farmers agreed to the chairman of the court-appointed panel for talks.

“We hope better sense prevails... talks take a good shape,” remarked a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh.

The bench expressed hope for a positive outcome following a statement from senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who represented the Punjab government. Sibal informed the court that some protesters have agreed to meet justice Nawab Singh. Accepting this submission, the bench adjourned the hearing to January 10. ( with inputs from HTC New Delhi)