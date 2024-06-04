Seasoned Tewari or debutant Tandon? Suspense on UT’s next MP ends today

Will the BJP score a hat-trick in Chandigarh with poll debutant Sanjay Tandon or will Congress’ two-time MP Manish Tewari continue his winning streak on his home turf? BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon offering prayers at Radha Madav Mandir in Sector 34, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The verdict of 4,48,547 Chandigarh voters, who sealed the candidates’ fate on Saturday, will be out on Tuesday, as counting gets underway at Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology, Sector 26, at 8 am.

Though 19 candidates are vying for victory, the battle is primarily between Tewari and Tandon.

At 67.98%, the voter turnout on Saturday marked a drop of 2% compared to the 2019 edition and a slide of over 5% from 2014.

In the 14 general elections in Chandigarh since 1967, the Congress has clinched victory seven times, while the BJP has secured the UT’s representation four times. Also, the electoral history of Chandigarh reveals that in 12 elections, the city has aligned its representative with the ruling party at the Centre, deviating only in 1967 and 1999.

Riding on the Narendra Modi wave in 2014, BJP’s Kirron Kher had defeated four-time Congress MP Pawan Kumar Bansal by 69,642 votes to win the Chandigarh seat. She retained the seat in 2019 by a margin of roughly 46,000 votes against Bansal again.

Fighting this election in alliance with the AAP, the Congress’ INDIA bloc partner, Tewari is aiming to rally the anti-incumbency sentiments to his advantage, while Tandon, a former local BJP unit chief, is hoping to leverage Narendra Modi’s government’s developmental initiatives.

The BJP also found it difficult to distance itself from the Anil Masih controversy that Tewari deftly capitalised through his campaign.

Tewari on the other hand was termed “habitual halqa hopper” by his BJP rival for switching his constituencies from Ludhiana to Anandpur Sahib to Chandigarh.

Exit polls split on winner

Exit polls were split on who will win the Chandigarh seat, with Axis My India and Times Now-ETG exit polls predicting Tewari’s win, while as per ABP News-C Voter and India TV exit polls, Tandon will emerge victor.

Vijay Namdeorao Zade, chief electoral officer, said, “For counting of votes, two halls have been designated at CCET, accommodating a total of 42 counting tables, with an anticipated 15 rounds of counting. In addition to the regular counting tables, six tables have been specifically allocated for the counting of Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) and postal ballots, ensuring efficient and secure handling of postal ballots to maintain the integrity of the election process.”

“The counting of postal ballots will commence at 8 am, followed by votes polled through EVMs at 8.30 am,” Zade said, adding that meticulous arrangements had been made at CCET to ensure a smooth and efficient counting process.

Four-cornered contest in Anandpur Sahib, Patiala

Formed in 2008, the Anandpur Sahib constituency, comprising Mohali district, has voted for the Congress twice and the SAD once in three elections. Patiala constituency, including Dera Bassi, has traditionally been dominated by the Congress, winning 12 of the total 17 Lok Sabha elections since 1952.

This time, both seats are witnessing four-cornered contests between the AAP, the Congress, the BJP and the SAD. Patiala recorded a turnout of 63.63%, while Anandpur Sahib witnessed 61.98% polling.

Sitting Patiala MP and former Union minister Preneet Kaur is eyeing to retain the seat after switching from the Congress to the BJP in March. Having won from Patiala in 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2019, Preneet had lost the seat to AAP’s Dr Dharamvira Gandhi in 2014.

Dr Gandhi has also jumped to the Congress since and is back in the race to reclaim the Patiala seat. Further, state health minister Balbir Singh and former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma are in the fray from the AAP and the SAD, respectively.

In Anandpur Sahib, former Sangrur MP and state cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla is looking to hold on to the seat for the Congress, after Manish Tewari’s switch to Chandigarh.

SAD has reposed faith in 2014 winner Prem Singh Chandumajra, who also won against Vijay’s father Sant Ram Singla in Patiala constituency in 1996. The AAP is relying on its state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang and the BJP on Subash Sharma.

Head-to-head contest between BJP, Congress in Ambala

In Ambala, the BJP, eyeing a hat-trick, has bet on Banto Kataria, a lawyer, to carry forward the legacy of her late husband, three-time MP Rattan Lal Kataria, who died in 2023.

Stepping into an electoral battle for the first time, she has been pitted in a direct contest against Varun Chaudhry, the MLA from Mullana and son of former Haryana Congress president Phool Chand Mullana. The seat has gone to polls 15 times since 1967, and won seven times by the BJP and six times by the Congress. On May 25, the constituency, covering Panchkula and Kalka assembly segments, recorded a turnout of 67%.

Extensive security in place

Extensive security measures, including security checkpoints and rooftop surveillance, have been implemented at the counting centre at Chandigarh College of Engineering & Technology (CCET), Sector 26.

As many as 900 police personnel will be deployed in the outer cordon area, entry gates 1, 2 and 3, nakas and rooftop of adjoining buildings.

Security checkpoints will be established at key locations, including the crossing near Water Works, Sector 26, near Hari temple and at the T-point near Nari Niketan/Blind Institute.

A PCR vehicle will be stationed in front of Gate Number 1 and a gypsy vehicle will patrol the vicinity of CCET to handle any emergency.

Detection and frisking measures are stringent, with two door frame metal detectors (DFMDs) positioned at the main entry (gate number 1), two more at gate number 2, and another pair near the strong room. Frisking/searching teams equipped with hand-held metal detectors will conduct thorough checks at these points.

Additionally, watchers and an anti-sabotage/explosive check team will be deployed to inspect the surrounding area of the counting centre. An inventor mirror will be used to inspect every vehicle entering the counting centre, ensuring no unauthorised items are brought in.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will collaborate with the local police at naka points to conduct 100% vehicle checks, enhancing the security perimeter. An NGO-led force will be deployed on all four sides of the counting center to prevent unauthorized access.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said a three-tier heavy security cover will be deployed near the counting stations in Mohali district.

Section 144 enforced in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh district magistrate has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, banning victory processions without prior permission of the competent authority.

Any gathering of supporters without permission will be liable for action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Also, only officials on poll duty and authorised counting agents are allowed inside or near the counting centre. Unauthorised gatherings near the counting centre will be dealt with strictly under relevant provisions of law.