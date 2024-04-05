Section 144 imposed in Leh ahead of Sonam Wangchuk’s ‘Pashmina march’

The administration in Ladakh on Friday decided to impose Section 144 in Leh district ahead of the proposed “Pashmina March” towards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Sunday in support of the Sixth schedule and statehood. The apex body of Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance, along with Wangchuk, have been holding fasts and agitation demanding Sixth schedule and statehood for the UT. (HT File)

The police also ordered for temporary suspension and downing of speed of the mobile data service in Leh.

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk has called for a march on April 7, which is expected to attract a large crowd. The apex body of Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance, along with Wangchuk, have been holding fasts and agitation demanding Sixth schedule and statehood for the UT. The body held several rounds of talks with central government, which remained inconclusive.

In an order, Leh district magistrate Santosh Sukhdeva that he had got reliable inputs of apprehension of breach of peace and public tranquillity in the district from senior superintendent of police of Leh and wanted it immediately prevented.

Exercising the powers vested in him under Section 144 of the CrPC, 1973, the DM said, “There shall be no procession, rally, march etc. taken out by anyone without the prior approval from the Leh district magistrate, in writing. No one should use vehicles mounted or other loudspeakers without prior approval from the competent authority.”

The order said no public gathering without the prior approval of the competent authority shall be allowed and no one shall make any statements, which have potential to disturb the communal harmony, public tranquillity and which may lead to law and order problems in the district.

The order said action will be taken against violators.”All the persons shall ensure that they follow the model code of conduct and that all the activities are according to the law. Any violation of the order shall invite punitive action under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code,” the order said.

On Thursday, Wangchuk wrote on X: “Women end 10 day’s fast, youth to take over to facilitate the transition I along with leaders of Apex Body will sit on fast from tomorrow. We’ll end the fast after the Pashmina March on 7th April. We’re told supporters, leaders n journalists are coming from different parts of the country to participate in this peaceful march to our pasturelands on the borders.”

After the imposition of Section 144, Wangchuk said he is confused on this order. “Peaceful Ladakh is very confused! After 31 days of extremely peaceful prayers & fasts... Suddenly peace initiatives of the administration sounds more dangerous than anything ! Peace at any cost!!?,” he wrote on X.

Bharat Solanki, AICC J&K in-charge, said this has exposed grave situation in Ladakh.

“Ahead of the ‘Pashmina march’ on April 7 to expose the grave situation in #Ladakh, the UT administration at the behest of the BJP has ordered to curb mobile data so that the truth cannot be reached to the people of India. Yet another proof of BJP’s disdain for #Ladakh and its people,” he wrote on X.