Sector 15 residents honour Mayor Saurabh Joshi

Residents of Sector 15 organized a grand top*“Aashirwad Samaroh”* on Tuesday to facilitate City Mayor Saurabh Joshi, celebrating his journey from a local councilor to the city’s municipal post. Mayor Saurabh Joshi (HT File)

The event turned into a heartfelt homecoming for a leader whom the locality proudly describes as the “son of the soil” and a true family member of Sector 15.

The ceremony highlighted Mayor Joshi’s deep-rooted connection with the area where he was born and raised. Speakers highlighted his strong connection with the area and his professional background in law, noting that his leadership reflects values of public service and political understanding.

Senior resident Prem Singh Bhangu praised the Mayor as a “man of the masses,” adding that despite holding a key position, he remains accessible and attentive to residents’ concerns. Locals also appreciated his proactive approach, particularly his regular field visits and prompt handling of civic issues.

Addressing the gathering, Joshi expressed gratitude for the affection shown by residents and reaffirmed his deep bond with Sector 15. He outlined a three-tier governance plan focusing on immediate resolution of civic issues like sanitation, water supply, and infrastructure, along with consistent monitoring and long-term solutions in coordination with the Municipal Corporation and the Chandigarh Administration.

Recalling that his public journey began in the locality in 2011, the Mayor assured residents that all civil concerns will be addressed with dedication and responsibility.