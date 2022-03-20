Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Seonk village land fraud: Mohali court dismisses key accused’s bail plea
chandigarh news

Seonk village land fraud: Mohali court dismisses key accused’s bail plea

Former sarpanch of Kansal village is accused of accepting 1 crore bribe in the 2017 shamlat land scam at Seonk village in Mohali district’s Majri block
The custodial interrogation of the petitioner is required to recover the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore bribe money, the Mohali court observed. (HT)
The custodial interrogation of the petitioner is required to recover the 1 crore bribe money, the Mohali court observed. (HT)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 03:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

The additional district and sessions court has dismissed the bail plea of Arjun Kansal, one of the key accused in the 2017 shamlat land scam at Seonk village in Mohali district’s Majri block.

Kansal, a former sarpanch of Kansal village, is facing charges of taking 1 crore bribe in the multi-crore scam and has been on interim bail since March 2021.

While dismissing the bail, special judge (duty) Parminder Singh Grewal observed that the custodial interrogation of the accused was required to ascertain the alleged mode and manner of the alleged offence and to further establish as to which officer was paid the bribe amount of 1 crore to get favourable order from the revenue court concerned with respect to the transfer of the shamlat land to the village proprietors.

“The custodial interrogation of the petitioner is also required to recover 1 crore, which was allegedly paid by the complainant, Ramesh Kumar Saini, for the aforesaid purpose,” the court observed.

The Punjab vigilance bureau has already filed a chargesheet against Zirakpur naib tehsildar Varinder Pal Singh Dhoot and 10 others for illegal mutation of 1,295 acres of village common land in Seonk and fraudulently selling it off in connivance with subordinate revenue officials and private individuals.

The accused, including parwari Iqbal Singh and kanungo Raghbir Singh, had illegally changed the ownership of the land, naming people who were not even residents of Seonk village, while depriving actual beneficiaries of their share.

During investigation into the scam, the bureau also found Kansal accepted a bribe of 1 crore from one Ramesh Kumar Saini for getting an order in favour of Seonk residents with respect to the shamlat land, following which Kansal was named as accused in the case.

The accused are facing trial under Sections 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) and 7A (taking undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercise of personal influence) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, besides Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 466 (forgery of record of court or of public register), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine documents) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy ) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • While the four alleged accused — the 54-year-old kiosk owner, his two sons and an employee who was hit by the motorcycle — were arrested, the minor boy, aged around 17 years, was apprehended. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

    Man stabbed to death after bike brushes against shop worker

    The victim, Shiva, lived with his wife and two children in Naraina village. Shiva owned a few shops in Naraina village that he had rented out. Earlier, he worked with a finance company but lost his job during the Covid lockdown, his family told police.

  • The Delhi Traffic Police had made elaborate arrangements to check incidents of drink driving and overspeeding, among others, and ensure safety of motorists, said officials.

    On Holi, 2,456 booked for traffic violations

    Of the 287 challans issued for traffic violations during Shab-e-Baraat celebrations, 248 were for riding two-wheelers without helmet and another 29 for triple riding.

  • Damaged vehicles seen on the accident site after a speeding car allegedly crashed into an autorickshaw killing two people last night, at Barapullah, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

    13-year-old, mother killed as speeding car hits auto in Delhi's Barapullah

    The errant vehicle, a Tata Nexon car, also hit another taxi, a Swift Dzire car, but its occupants -- a driver and a woman passenger -- escaped unhurt. The driver of the taxi claimed that there were three people in the Nexon car and that they fled from the spot immediately after the accident, leaving the crashed car behind.

  • Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, six degrees above normal.&nbsp;

    IMD alert: Mercury rises in Delhi, heat set to continue

    In Delhi and rest of northwest India, the heat is mainly due to lack of any active pre-monsoon activity that breaks the heat spell, said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, climate change and meteorology at Skymet Weather, a private forecaster.

  • The survivor hails from Bihar. Her father is a daily wage labourer and mother does odd jobs. They are currently residing in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    Minor girl raped by her father and brother:  Pune Police

    A case has been registered against four members of the survivor’s family under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out