Services of Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh terminated amid corruption charges
In a letter issued to the jathedar, committee president Avtar Singh Hit said, “For last some days, your name is also being attached to the embezzlement of the money donated by Gurwinder Singh Samra. Keeping in view of these reports, maryada of Takht and religious sentiments of the Sikh devotees have got hurt. A five-member committee has also been constituted to probe the matter”.
The managing committee has terminated the services of Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh in view of the corruption charges being faced by him and the controversies courted by him during his tenure.
“Besides, Panj Pyaras (five beloved ones of Guru) while lodging protest, also demanded your services be terminated and facilities be stopped in view of the allegations leveled by Samra against you. In view of this, your services are terminated and your facilities and posts are revoked with immediate effect. These services or facilities will not be reinstated till you are acquitted in this case. You are directed to not use any post given to you at the Takht”, he added.
After removal of controversial jathedar Giani Iqbal Singh, he was appointed as jathedar of one of the five Sikh temporal seats in September 2019. However, Giani Ranjit Singh’s tenure has also remained controversial. He also stirred row by altering maryada of the Takht. He was among the Sikh delegation who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.
Decision of his termination was taken on Sunday. Hours after his termination, he approached Punjab based senior BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal. The BJP leader disclosed this information on his Facebook handle.The terminated jathedar was not available over phone for version.
-
HC notice on plea from journalist Deepak Chaurasia seeking quashing of FIR
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a response from the Haryana police on a plea by journalist Deepak Chaurasiya seeking quashing of an FIR registered by the Gurugram police in 2015. He among some other journalists is accused of airing an “edited” and “obscene” video of a 10-year-old child and her family in 2013 and linking the video to a sexual assault case against jailed, self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.
-
Chandigarh | SDO suspended for attacking executive engg inside MC office
A sub-divisional engineer (SDO) was on Monday suspended after allegedly attacking an executive engineer inside the municipal corporation's office in Sector 17. Both XEN Anurag Bishnoi, who alleged that Puri assaulted him in his office room on Monday afternoon and SDO Anuj Puri later approached the police with their respective complaints, which are being verified. Speaking about the incident, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Beating a staff member cannot be tolerated. The SDO has been suspended. A charge sheet shall be issued tomorrow. It is under preparation.”
-
Chandigarh | Assistant professor, friend awarded 20-year RI for raping minor
The district court sentenced a Kurukshetra University assistant professor and his friend to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a teenager, who was preparing for the pre-medical entrance examination at a coaching centre in Sector 36 on Monday. Those convicted are Gaurav Kamboj, 29, of Karnal, who worked as an assistant professor at Kurukshetra University, and Sai Kayan, alias Aarman, 21, of Sector 19, Chandigarh, who was pursuing a bachelor of arts degree.
-
Punjab government to bring real estate policy: Aman Arora
The Punjab government will bring a comprehensive real estate policy to stop illegal and haphazard development in the urban areas, said minister for housing and urban development Aman Arora on Monday. Arora was presiding over a high-level meeting with senior officials of revenue and rehabilitation department and real estate developers at Punjab Bhawan here. He asked the real estate developers to submit their representation to additional chief secretary-cum-FCR Anurag Agarwal.
-
SIT to probe murder-suicide of six of family in Ambala village
In the gruesome murder-suicide of six family members in Ambala's Ballana village, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Monday announced forming of a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter. This comes on the day when several villagers under a “panchayat” met him alleging police inaction in the case and claimed that the accused Balkrishna Thakur was given VIP treatment, while the case was not put strongly before the court.
