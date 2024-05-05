Sexual harassment case: Haryana minister Sandeep files discharge application

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, who is embroiled in a sexual harassment case, filed a discharge application in the court on Saturday. The case is now listed for June 6 for hearing. Sandeep Singh, 37, a former captain of the Indian hockey team, was booked by Chandigarh Police on December 31, 2022, on the complaint of a junior athletics coach that he had sexually harassed her. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

Sandeep Singh, 37, a former captain of the Indian hockey team, was booked by Chandigarh Police on December 31, 2022, on the complaint of a junior athletics coach that he had sexually harassed her. Following this, he had given up his sports portfolio in the Khattar cabinet.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The final report submitted runs into 700 pages and the Chandigarh Police have invoked Sections 354 (outraging woman’s modesty), 354 A, 354 B, 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case is now listed on June 6 for filing a reply to the application filed by the accused and further arguments on charges.