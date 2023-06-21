SAD (Amritsar) dist prez Cheema booked for molesting 20-year-old Ludhiana woman

The local police have booked district president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) Jaswant Singh Cheema for allegedly molesting a 20-year-old city woman. SHO Singh said as the FIR has been lodged following an investigation carried out by the senior officers, he does not know which charges she is facing (iStock)

According to the police, Cheema was known to the family and a frequent visitor to the house of the victim.

Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh, SHO at Salem Tabri police station said that an FIR under section 354 and 506 of the IPC was lodged on Monday against the accused after an investigation by a senior police officer into the complaint filed by the victim on May 25.

In her complaint, the woman said that the accused visited her house on May 19 to see her mother. She requested Cheema to help her in disposing of a case lodged against her as she wants to go abroad. Due to the FIR lodged against her, she is not getting the police clearance to avail the visa.

The woman alleged that the accused started molesting her and offered her that if she develops physical relations with him he would help her in cancelling the FIR lodged against her. When she resisted and raised an alarm, the accused escaped from the house threatening her to keep mum. After discussing it with her mother, she filed a complaint to the police on May 25.

SHO Singh said as the FIR has been lodged following an investigation carried out by the senior officers, he does not know which charges she is facing.

A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

Earlier on June 17, the Tibba police had booked SAD (Amritsar) district vice president Bablu Qureshi for sexually assaulting a married woman, who had approached Qureshi seeking help to save her married life as her husband had gone to Bihar after deserting her.