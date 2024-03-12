Shoolini University chancellor launches autobiography

Shoolini University chancellor Prem Kumar Khosla on Monday launched his autobiography, “Eighty-Four Memoirs”, at the Chandigarh Press Club in Sector 27. Shoolini University chancellor Prem Kumar Khosla launching his autobiography “Eighty-Four Memoirs” at the Chandigarh Press Club. (HT Photo)

Speaking on the occasion, Khosla said, “‘Eighty-Four Memoirs’ is a narrative that unfolds the complexity of life’s experiences and the simplicity of its truths. Each memoir is a stepping stone to understanding the larger picture of life’s mosaic.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“It is more than a book; it is a mentor, a friend, and a guide for those who seek to immerse themselves in the richness of lived wisdom. It stands as a testament to a life well-lived and the timeless value of sharing knowledge,” he added.

Khosla began his career in 1968 as a botany teacher at Panjab University. He worked in the field of academics. He has also taught at the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan, before serving as the chancellor of the Agricultural University in Palampur. He has also held advisory roles for the Himachal Pradesh government.

Post-retirement, his entrepreneurial spirit led to the founding of the Shoolini Institute of Life Sciences and Business Management, and eventually, the establishment of Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences.

The book was released in the presence of dignitaries, including Major General Neeraj Bali and motivational speaker and former IAS officer Vivek Atray.