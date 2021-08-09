Sidhu attacks Capt govt over inaction in STF reports on drugs

Chandigarh Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday hit out at his own party’s government over the delay in action on the special task force (STF) reports on drugs, stating that if these reports are not made public, he will move a resolution in the next assembly session.

Sidhu, who has been critical of the state government headed by Capt Amarinder Singh on this issue, said that punishing the culprits behind drug trade was the priority of the Congress under the 18-point agenda. The party’s central leadership has a given a to-do list to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for implementation before next year’s assembly elections in the state. He also asked what action had been taken against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

In a series of tweets, the PPCC chief said that the STF headed by ADGP Harpreet Sidhu had in February 2018 filed a “status report” in Punjab and Haryana high court, investigating statements and evidence recorded by ED that were submitted before the court in case of Bikramjit Singh Majithia and others. “What investigation had Punjab police done? What action has Punjab govt taken? Must be brought into public domain. Since submission of reports, what further action did the state take in 2.5 years? Govt must make itself accountable to the public with complete transparency,” he posted on Twitter.

Sidhu said that he held a press conference in 2018, asking the government to immediately act upon the information shared by STF with the court, after investigating into incriminating evidence produced before the court by the Enforcement Directorate. “The high court had asked the Punjab government to proceed as per law on the STF report. On May 23, 2019, the government filed before the court an opinion-cum-status report that still awaits the light of day in sealed envelope. After 2.5 years of delay, how much more the people of Punjab should wait,” he added.