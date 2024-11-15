Sikh activist’s murder: NIA questions 2 aides of Arsh Dalla

The National Investigation Team (NIA) on Thursday questioned the two operatives of Arsh Dalla, who are said to be involved in the Faridkot Sikh activist’s murder. Arsh Dalla

The development comes close to the heels of Arshdeep Singh Gill, better known as Arsh Dalla, being arrested and charged by Canadian police in connection with an incident of shooting.

As per sources, the two accused were questioned in connection with the gangster-terror network.

The case dates back to October 9 when Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau was shot dead by four bike-borne assailants when he was returning from gurdwara. On November 9, Punjab police arrested two shooters — Anmolpreet Singh alias Vishal, a resident of Bhadorh in Barnala and Navjot Singh alias Neetu, a resident of Nijjar road in Kharar.

Police have also nominated jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh in the case and said that Gurpreet was murdered at the behest of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief, while Dalla was the mastermind.

As per information, the NIA team reached the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police station in Faridkot to question both shooters at around 10 am. The duo is presently in the custody of the Faridkot police CIA team.

An official on condition of anonymity said that the NIA team questioned both shooters regarding the terror links as they were getting directions from Dalla. “The probe team asked them about Dalla’s activity and network system. They were also questioned regarding the Mansa petrol pump grenade attack,” the official added.

NIA also likely to question grenade attack accused

After questioning two shooters at Faridkot, the central probe agency is likely to question the key accused in the Mansa petrol pump grenade attack.

On Tuesday, Mansa police had arrested, Shimla Singh, who confessed to hurling the grenade on Dalla’s instructions. The incident took place on the intervening night of October 26 and 27. Following the attack, the petrol pump owner received a ₹5 crore extortion call. Interestingly, this is the first time that gangsters have used a grenade in an extortion bid. An official on condition of anonymity said that following the involvement of Dalla and the use of a sophisticated hand grenade, NIA is likely to question Shimla Singh as well. “Further, Shimla’s involvement in the grenade attack was revealed during the interrogation of two shooters arrested in Faridkot’s Hari Nau murder case. Shimla also provided logistical assistance to the shooters involved in the Hari Nau murder,” the official added.