Sikhs reiterate demand for gurdwara at Har-ki-Pauri
Haridwar: The Sikh community has again raised the issue of the construction of Guru Gyan Godri Gurdwara near Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar district.
“We are peacefully carrying on the movement to get Guru Gyan Godri Gurdwara constructed at the very place it used to exist a few decades ago. It is a matter of faith, religious-spiritual attachment, history and immense pride that Gyan Godri Gurdwara gets constructed again,” said Subba Singh Dhillon, a Sikh community representative.
Guru Gyan Godri Gurdwara Sangarash Samiti claimed at the very site of Subash Ghat, a gurdwara existed decades ago that was built to commemorate stay, meditation and sermon done by Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikh faith, way back in the early 16th century.
The gurdwara was constructed in 1935 at the place where Guru Nanak delivered his sermons. A major part of the shrine was demolished after a stampede in 1966. In 1979, the then Uttar Pradesh government acquired the land for beautification but it was not returned to Sikhs. Later, the government allotted an alternative place for the gurdwara but a dispute ensued over the land between governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Since then, Sikhs have been demanding the original site where the gurdwara was constructed earlier.
In April this year, a high-level delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) met the Uttarakhand governor and demanded early resolution of the long-pending issue of restoring the historical Sikh shrine.
Himachal: Magisterial probe marked into Chakki railway bridge collapse
Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal has ordered a magisterial probe into the collapse of Chakki railway bridge on Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow-gauge in Nupur subdivision. A portion of British-era bridge located on Himachal-Punjab border had collapsed after one of its pillars caved in due to a flood in Chakki rivulet, a tributary of Beas. Additional district magistrate Rohit Rathour will conduct the inquiry and submit a report within 15 days.
HP cloudbursts: Death toll rises to 22, five persons still missing
Death toll of Saturday flashfloods and landslides after series of cloudburst in Himachal rose to 22 on Sunday, while five missing people still remained untraceable, authorities said. Twenty-two people have died and 12 injured in multiple landslides and flashfloods in Himachal on Saturday. Mandi, Chamba and Kangra were the worst-hit districts. Body of a woman missing in Baghi village near Katuala in Drang area of Mandi has been recovered by emergency workers.
5-yr-old among 4 killed as car rams into canter in Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur: Four persons, including a five-year-old child, were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a canter truck near Badoan village on the Chandigarh road on Sunday noon. The car was coming from the Dasuya side, said the police. The victims were identified as Gurdeep Kaur, 55, a resident of Anandpur Sahib, her daughter Jagjit Kaur, 35, of Dasuya, granddaughter Kiranjot Kaur, 5, and a resident of Dasuya, driver Vicky.
ASI dies of bullet injury in Muktsar SSP office complex
Bathinda: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died of a gunshot injury at the Muktsar SSP office complex on Sunday. Qasim Ali, 55, suffered a fatal bullet injury on his temple in the parking lot. After the incident, Ali was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Muktsar SSP Sachin Gupta said no foul play was suspected and Ali died of 'accidental firing' from his service revolver.
Sangrur RTA scam: Officials issued vehicle fitness certificate in 60 seconds
The VB had on Friday unearthed a scam involving the issuance of vehicle fitness certificate in the Sangrur regional transport authority office and arrested three people, including two employees and a middleman. A case was been registered against middlemen Dharminder Pal, motor vehicle inspector Mahinder Pal, clerk Gurcharan Singh, data entry operator Jagsir Singh, RTA Ravinder Singh Gill, alias Bunty, and Sukhwinder Sukhi, besides private agents.
