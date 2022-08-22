Sikhs reiterate demand for gurdwara at Har-ki-Pauri

Haridwar: The Sikh community has again raised the issue of the construction of Guru Gyan Godri Gurdwara near Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar district.

“We are peacefully carrying on the movement to get Guru Gyan Godri Gurdwara constructed at the very place it used to exist a few decades ago. It is a matter of faith, religious-spiritual attachment, history and immense pride that Gyan Godri Gurdwara gets constructed again,” said Subba Singh Dhillon, a Sikh community representative.

Guru Gyan Godri Gurdwara Sangarash Samiti claimed at the very site of Subash Ghat, a gurdwara existed decades ago that was built to commemorate stay, meditation and sermon done by Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikh faith, way back in the early 16th century.

The gurdwara was constructed in 1935 at the place where Guru Nanak delivered his sermons. A major part of the shrine was demolished after a stampede in 1966. In 1979, the then Uttar Pradesh government acquired the land for beautification but it was not returned to Sikhs. Later, the government allotted an alternative place for the gurdwara but a dispute ensued over the land between governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Since then, Sikhs have been demanding the original site where the gurdwara was constructed earlier.

In April this year, a high-level delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) met the Uttarakhand governor and demanded early resolution of the long-pending issue of restoring the historical Sikh shrine.