Sippy Sidhu murder: Framing of charges delayed till April 30 amid HC’s order

The framing of charges in the 2015 Sippy Sidhu murder case has been delayed further, with the Punjab and Haryana high court directing the special CBI court, hearing the case, to adjourn its proceedings beyond April 25, when it will take up prime accused Kalyani Singh’s plea for arguments. Sippy Sidhu was shot dead at a park in Sector 27, Chandigarh, in September 2015. Nearly nine years later, charges are yet to be framed. (HT File)

On April 6, dismissing Kalyani’s application for more documents, the special CBI court had stated that there was nothing more to be supplied to the accused, who seemed to be filing this application “merely to delay the proceedings”.

Kalyani had moved the application on April 3, seeking statements of witnesses, other records of investigation and also a CD, which on playing was found to be blank.

On April 9, Kalyani moved a petition before the high court against the April 6 order and also filed another application before the trial court, seeking postponement of the case for two weeks to approach the high court.

Subsequently, the high court directed the special CBI court to adjourn the proceedings beyond April 25, the date when it will take up Kalyani’s plea for arguments.

On Thursday, as the special CBI court took up the case for framing of charges, Kalyani filed an application for compliance of interim directions by the high court. Following this, the court adjourned the hearing to April 30.

On September 20, 2015, a national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015. His family has claimed that Kalyani, daughter of a former Punjab and Haryana high court judge justice Sabina (retd), killed him as they had turned down her marriage proposal.

The case was initially probed by the Chandigarh Police, but was transferred to CBI in 2016. Kalyani was arrested by CBI in June 2022, and a chargesheet naming Kalyani as accused, was submitted in the court in September 2022.

However, charges are yet to be framed by the trial court amid filing of one or the other applications by Kalyani, who is out on bail since September 2022.