Sonai Phogat death case: Two drug suppliers granted bail

: The local Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Court (NDPS) here on Monday granted bail to the two drug peddlers who allegedly procured and supplied recreational drug methamphetamine that was administered to actress and BJP leader Sonali Phogat the night she died.

The court granted bail to Ramadas Mandrekar and Dattaprasad Gaonkar on furnishing a bail bond of ₹ 30,000 each and two sureties of ₹ 15,000 each.

The duo was arrested by the Goa Police along with Edwin Nunes -- the owner of Curlies night club for their alleged role in the drug supply chain. Nunes was granted bail earlier on September 7.

While Gaonkar worked as a bellboy at the Grand Leoney Resort, where Phogat stayed with her PA Sudhir Sangwan and his aide Sukhwinder Singh, the two accused charged with murder in the case, Mandrekar was his supplier who allegedly procured the MDMA.

Gaonkar and Nunes were arrested on August 27, while Mandrekar was picked up a day later by the Goa police as they expanded their probe to include the narcotics angle in the probe.

The BJP leader, who was from Hisar in Haryana, was brought dead to the St Anthony’s Hospital at Anjuna in the wee hours of August 23. Sangwan and Singh were arrested the following day.