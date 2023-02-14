Stage set for Amit Shah’s Karnal visit on Tuesday

Arrangements have been made for the visit of the Union home minister Amit Shah in Karnal on Tuesday.

The home minister will present the President’s Colour Award to the state police in a ceremony organised at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, Karnal. He will also release the coffee table book of the Haryana Police. Chief minister Manohar Lal, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and home minister Anil Vij will accompany Shah, along with other cabinet ministers and local MPs.

As per the schedule, the Union home minister, after attending the police function, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of five cooperative sector projects under various initiatives taken by Haryana for the implementation of the national cooperative policy. He will inaugurate the Haryana Cooperative Export House and will also visit the exhibition and different outlets of HAFED.

Apart from this, Shah will inaugurate the Sanjhi Dairy project, Panipat Cooperative Sugar Mills, Ethanol Plant at Dahar and lay the foundation stone of a Cooperative Milk Plant at Rewari’s Bidawas village; besides launching Internet Radio – ‘Sahkarita Vani’. He will also provide a letter of approval of ₹10,000 crore to the cooperative institutions of Haryana by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).