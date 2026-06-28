Sukhu allocates ₹10 crore for Bara Bhangal road connectivity

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the remote tribal region of Bara Bhangal in Kangra district to assess the damage caused by recent natural calamities. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaks during the visit to Bara Bhangal, in Kangra on Saturday. (CMO HP)

The CM inspected the flood-affected areas and reviewed the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts. Stressing on the need to expedite road connectivity to Bara Bhangal, he directed officials to invite separate tenders for each kilometre of the proposed road to accelerate construction. He also announced the release of ₹10 crore for the construction of the Bara Bhangal road.

Interacting with local residents, Sukhu directed the officials to ensure the timely redressal of their grievances.

The CM directed officials to develop a distinct brand identity for the famous Bara Bhangal Rajmah (kidney beans) to enhance its market value. Encouraging the promotion of local agriculture and horticulture, he urged residents to plant walnut and chestnut saplings.

Responding to the demand for mobile connectivity services, the CM assured residents that the government would engage with private telecom companies to commence mobile services in the area at the earliest.

Addressing a public gathering, the CM said he had come to Bara Bhangal not for any political gains, but to understand and share the hardships faced by the people of the area, adding that while policies can be formulated in Shimla, understanding the real challenges faced by people requires visiting them on the ground.

The CM assured residents that the government would declare Bara Bhangal a natural farming panchayat, make efforts to secure Scheduled Tribe status for the region and increase the foodgrain quota at the local ration depot. He also said the government would explore the construction of protection walls to safeguard the area against floods.