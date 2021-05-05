Summer break in Chandigarh’s government schools from May 10

The UT education department has announced the summer vacation for teachers from May 10 to June 8.

May 8 and 9 will also be holidays, so the last working day for the teachers will be May 7. The decision comes after a long wait and is being appreciated by the teachers: in 2020, the educators had to take online classes even during the summer vacation, which they will not have to this year.

Principals and heads of schools, however, looking after admissions and preparing the Class-10 results will attend school as per requirement. Teachers who will be deputed on Covid duty by the Chandigarh administration will also have to carry them out.

President of UT Cadre of Educational Employees’ Union, Swarn Singh Kamboj, said, “Those teachers who are deputed on Covid duty should be given a few extra days off. The department should also provide some support to those teachers on Covid duty in containment zones in case they fall sick.”

Meanwhile, city’s private schools will mostly declare summer vacations as per schedule towards the end of May. They will reopen around the second week of July and a call will be taken regarding offline classes for students.