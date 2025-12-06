Supreme Court mandate: Sec-2 residents’ body submits map of 6 dog feeding zones to P’kula MC

The Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) is facing significant challenges in executing the Supreme Court’s August order, which mandates the establishment of designated stray dog feeding zones in every municipal ward. The core issue, according to RWA representatives of a few sectors who spoke anonymously, is the fear of creating sharp divisions among residents, as “no one wants such a feeding point near their house or locality,” and suggesting one is seen as inviting conflict. (HT File Photo)

Despite issuing multiple letters throughout the year, including a recent one on November 26, the MC has received little to no cooperation from more than two dozen resident welfare associations (RWAs), which have largely failed to provide suggestions or identify potential feeding points as requested.

However, a significant break from this collective stalemate, the resident welfare society (RWS) of Sector 2 took a highly proactive step on Thursday. Responding directly to the latest correspondence from MC commissioner RK Singh, the Sector 2 RWS submitted a detailed proposed map of six specific feeding zones within their sector, along with a comprehensive set of implementation suggestions.

Capt Subhash Chandra, president of the Sector 2 RWS, confirmed that these points were identified and marked after careful consultation with local residents. The proposed locations include open spaces near the Vita booth and green belts, areas behind specific house numbers on dividing roads, and vacant spaces near landmarks like the Sankhla Memorial.

Capt Chandra emphasised that while designating feeding points has been easy, its success will depend upon strict implementation by all stakeholders—mainly the dog lovers. Initially, it may face hurdles, but once settled, it will find smooth sailing. Therefore, to make it foolproof and successful, he suggested a meeting comprising a senior representative from the MC, an ACP/DCP-level officer, a veterinary doctor, a few dog lovers from the sector, and a few residents from the sector. This meeting would serve as the foundation for a smooth change from the present negative system, he said.

The pervasive reluctance of the RWAs to comply stems not only from a fear of neighbourhood disputes but also from the existing practice where some residents feed stray dogs in front of their homes because they want the animals to act as an informal security measure at night. Sachin Dhiman, a junior engineer with the Panchkula MC, confirmed the repeated lack of positive response, noting that the civic body had sent letters three to four times this year.

The officer stated that a new, time-bound letter will now be issued to compel a response. He also mentioned that an NGO had previously advised the MC that attempting to move stray dogs from streets where they are habitually fed would prove to be a difficult undertaking.

The Supreme Court order not only called for the creation of feeding zones but also explicitly prohibited feeding stray dogs in other public areas, including public streets, roads, near children’s play areas, or close to building entry/exit points, with the goal of preventing ‘untoward incidents’ and public nuisance.