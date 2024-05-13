 Suspecting infidelity, Ludhiana man thrashes wife; booked - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 13, 2024
Suspecting infidelity, Ludhiana man thrashes wife; booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 13, 2024 10:49 PM IST

Man booked for thrashing wife, relatives for inappropriate touching. FIR lodged under IPC sections 354, 341, 506, 34. Police investigating, accused to be arrested.

The Dugri police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against a man for allegedly thrashing his wife. The police have also booked two of his relatives for touching her inappropriately. According to the woman, her husband used to suspect her of infidelity.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sunil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. (HT File)

The FIR has been lodged under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe her), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In her police complaint, the woman said that on Sunday evening, she returned after visiting her parental home. As she reached home, her husband and his two relatives stopped her in the street. The woman alleged that her husband thrashed her and his relatives touched her inappropriately. She then approached the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sunil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

