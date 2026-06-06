Suspended Congress MLA’s husband joins BJP in Yamunanagar

Rishipal Chaudhary, husband of Renu Bala, the suspended Congress MLA from Sadhaura, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in the presence of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Vyaspur town in Yamunanagar. Saini also announced a special amount of ₹5 crore for the development works of the Sadhaura area. (HT Photo)

Speaking on the occasion, Saini said that Rishipal and his supporters have expressed faith in the policies and development works of BJP. He said that the demand letter submitted by Rishipal regarding the development of the Sadhaura area will be considered positively and development works will be given priority. Saini also announced a special amount of ₹5 crore for the development works of the Sadhaura area.

Renu Bala, a second-term MLA from the reserved seat, was among the five MLAs suspended by the Congress on April 16 for allegedly cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections held on March 16.

Later, the MLAs had denied the allegations and Bala, a close associate of Sirsa MP Kumari Selja, had said that she voted in favour of the party’s official candidate, Karamvir Singh Boudh.

The MLA, along with her husband, had been organising several programmes to invite the people of her constituency to the CM’s event. However, she chose to stay away from the event instead.

While speaking to HT, Rishipal, a civil engineer by profession, said that since BJP is at the centre and also ruling most of the states, he chose to join the party for the betterment of Sadhaura, which has 273 villages, maximum under any constituency in the state.

“But our constituency is also one of the backward cities in the region. Since we want maximum development for our place, it could only be possible with support from the state dispensation,” he said. When asked about reasons behind leaving the Congress, Rishipal hit-out at former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda for his “partial attitude” towards MLAs close to Sirsa MP Kumari Selja.

“Since we were close to Selja ji, we were accused of cross voting in the Rajya Sabha polls. We voted for the Congress candidate and we stand by it. If Congress conducts an internal probe, the truth will emerge,” the former Congress leader, who also served as the BJP district president from 2014 to 2019, told HT.