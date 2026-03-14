‘Tateeree’ song controversy: Women’s panel orders Badshah’s arrest after rapper skips hearing

The Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) on Friday directed Panipat and Panchkula police to arrest Bollywood singer-rapper Badshah aka Aditya Prateek Singh and seize his passport over the controversy regarding his now deleted controversial song ‘Tateeree’. Rapper Badshah (HT File)

The directions came after the rapper failed to appear before the Commission in Panipat by the 3 pm deadline set by the chairperson to explain his side on the song containing objectionable lyrics allegedly insulting women.

The order was issued by Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia after three lawyers representing Badshah appeared before the panel and requested 15 days for Badshah’s appearance citing professional commitments.

They cited security concerns and requested permission to present their case via video conferencing, on which Bhatia refused. During the hearing, two local complainants – Savita Arya and Shiv Kumar, from two different NGOs – were also present.

Bhatia directed the superintendents of police of Panipat and Panchkula to immediately arrest Badshah and asked the concerned authorities to seize his passport to prevent him from travelling abroad.

Bhatia was in Panipat to chair a meeting with the district administration and to hold a public hearing for women as part of “from complaint to sukoon” programme to hear complaints from Panipat and Karnal districts.

One of the lawyers, Akshay Dahiya claimed that they did not receive any summon and the issue was being polticised. He also alleged that the chairperson was getting biased as they were not given a chance to present their side. He said that Badshah had already apolgised, taken down the song and has always stood up as a “proud Haryanvi.”

Speaking to the media after the event, Bhatia said that her counterparts in Uttrakhand and Uttar Pradesh have supported them on the issue, and she has also written to the National Women’s Commission, demanding a ban on Badshah’s songs and a boycott of his shows all over the country. She informed that two cases have been registered in Jind and one in Panchkula, and now a case will be registered at Panipat as well.

The controversy surrounds the release of ‘Tateeree’ song earlier this month, which drew criticism from social organisations and activists who alleged that the video portrayed women in a disrespectful manner.

Since its release, the Commission and several social organisations have been protesting against it, claiming that the visuals show girls dressed in school uniforms dancing on a Haryana Roadways bus and making gestures considered inappropriate. After the controversy arose, Badshah released a video to issue a public apology.