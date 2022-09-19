Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Team RC Roorkki walk away with golf title in Chandigarh

Team RC Roorkki walk away with golf title in Chandigarh

Published on Sep 19, 2022 02:28 AM IST

With 96 points under their belt, team Roorkki comprising Justice VS Verma, Sudhir Choudhary and Dr Karan Singh claimed the Valley Green Rotary District golf tournament held at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens

Meanwhile, Col PS Randhawa with a score of 78 and Justice AS Grewal with a score of 75 emerged as gross winners. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With 96 points under their belt, team Roorkki comprising Justice VS Verma, Sudhir Choudhary and Dr Karan Singh claimed the Valley Green Rotary District golf tournament held at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Col PS Randhawa with a score of 78 and Justice AS Grewal with a score of 75 emerged as gross winners.

In the nearest to the pin 14th hole event, Deepak Kodwani (12 ft 6 inches) won the first prize. In the longest drive 16th hole event, VK Singh won the top spot (195 yards), Vijay Garg with a shot of 5 ft 7 inches won the first prize in the straight drive 13th hole event.

In the putting competition, Madhu Garg cornered glory. In the below 50 event (18 holes), Nitish Golpani was the winner with 34 points. Dr GS Kochhar won the first prize in the above 75 event (BB6 holes) with 17 points.

