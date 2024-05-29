Tewari a ‘migratory bird’, says Tandon

BJP leader and party’s candidate for Chandigarh Sanjay Tandon said on Tuesday that the comprehensive report card presented by the former BJP mayors of Chandigarh on developmental activities in the past 10 years has taken the wind out of the sails of Congress candidate Manish Tewari’s poll campaign. BJP candidate Sanjay Tondon (HT Photo)

Tandon said it was now Tewari’s turn to present his report card for Ludhiana and Sri Anandpur Sahib. “Tewari is a ‘migratory bird’ and believes in abandoning constituencies not in development so I don’t think he has anything to report on development,” Tandon added.

Tandon was addressing gatherings during his ‘padyatras’ on Tuesday.

During the ‘padyatra’, Tandon interacted with the shopkeepers in the Sector-38 market. After this, the ‘padyatra’ reached Sector-38 Motor Market. From there the march passed through Sector-19 and reached the vegetable market of Sector-26.

He assured to solve the problems of Sector 38, Sector 38 motor market and Sector 19 market. He sought support in favour of the BJP on June 1 and also assured the improvement of the shed and parking system in Sector-26 vegetable market.