Tewari-Tandon matchup: Chandigarh picks the winner today

As 6.59 lakh Chandigarh voters gear up to cast their votes in the last and seventh phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, the spotlight is on the clash between Manish Tewari of the Congress and Sanjay Tandon of the BJP. With AAP’s backing and a significant presence in Chandigarh municipal corporation, holding 13 of the 35 seats, Tewari is aiming to rally the anti-incumbency sentiments to his advantage. (HT file photo for representation)

Fighting this election in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress is banking on Tewari, two-time MP from Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib and former Union minister, to reclaim the seat after two consecutive losses in 2014 and 2019.

The BJP is pinning its hopes on Tandon, a poll debutant and its former Chandigarh unit chief, for a hat-trick after Kirron Kher bowed out due to health concerns following two victorious terms.

Kher had retained the seat in 2019 by securing 2.31 lakh votes (50%), while Bansal received 1.8 lakh votes (40.4%). The AAP, which had grabbed 23.97% votes in 2014 with its candidate Gul Panag, was relegated to just 3.82% in 2019, as its candidate Harmohan Dhawan polled 13,781 votes.

This time, the BJP, facing a palpable anti-incumbency, is hoping to leverage Narendra Modi government’s developmental initiatives. However, it is grappling with the aftermath of the Anil Masih controversy in the January mayoral polls, which Tewari deftly capitalised during his campaign. He also made the most of dissatisfaction with Tandon and Kher’s perceived lack of progress during the past 10 years of BJP’s rule at the Centre and in the city.

Tewari, in turn, was targeted by the BJP for frequently changing his parliamentary seat and was often called an “outsider”.

In all, 19 candidates are in the fray, including Ritu Singh of the BSP, 12 independent candidates and four from unrecognised parties.

Deputy commissioner-cum-returning officer Vinay Pratap Singh said, “The election department has made all arrangements to conduct free and fair elections. In line with Election Commission of India guidelines, mobile phones will not be allowed inside the polling booth.”

“The law and order/security arrangements will be made fool proof at district level. The police officials and other officials will ensure that special efforts be taken to curb misuse of money power and checking of inter-state borders, tracking all inducement to voters and any malpractices. Also, critical polling stations will be covered by one or more non-force measures including micro-observer, video cameras, webcasting and CCTV surveillance,” Singh said.

“The special focus is on encouraging higher voter turnout, and for this, sakhi, divyang, youth, model polling booths and theme-based polling booths have been established,” Singh added.

Booths that will be supervised by only women include Punjab MLA Hostel Canteen Sector 4; New Public School, Sector 18-B; MCM College for Women, Sector 36; Government High School, Sector 47; and Lohia International School, Manimajra.

Booths supervised by persons with disabilities include Government Model High School, Sector 11-A; Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 20-D; Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40-D; Janj Ghar, Sector 47-B; and Government Model Senior Secondary School, Raipur Kalan.

Booths supervised by youth are MDAV High School, Sector 22-A; Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 29-B; Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42; Gurukul Global School, Manimajra; and Government College for Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50-C.