Two arrested for ATM fraud in Sangrur

The local police on Sunday arrested two persons involved in 70 cases of ATM fraud.

The accused, identified as Amandeep of Hisar and Rajvir alias Pappu of Kaithal, used to swap victims’ ATM cards with fake ones and later withdrew money from their account.

Two others, named Sunil and Amardas, involved in the crime are yet to be arrested.

Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that they have recovered 58 ATM cards, ₹ 23,600 and an i10 car from their possession.

“They used to stand besides victims in the ATM and later used to swap their ATM cards with fake ones after noting their passwords. We have arrested them from Sunam when they were planning to withdraw money from victims’ account,” Sidhu said.

A case has been registered against them under section 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of IPC and 66d of IT Act at City Sunam police station.