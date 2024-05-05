 Two terrorist associates held with arms, ammo in J&K Shopian - Hindustan Times
Two terrorist associates held with arms, ammo in J&K Shopian

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
May 05, 2024 10:34 PM IST

Police arrested two terrorist associates in Shopian and recovered arms, ammunition and grenades from their possession on Sunday. The terrorist associates were identified as Amir Ahmad Mir and Zaffer Azad, both residents of Mandujian in Shopian.

The terrorist associates were identified as Amir Ahmad Mir and Zaffer Azad, both residents of Mandujian in Shopian. (Getty Images)

Police said acting on specific information, security forces, along with Indian Army (34RR) and CRPF (178BN), established a checkpoint in Aloora Imamsahib village area of Shopian.

During checking, the joint party intercepted and arrested two terrorist associates identified as Amir Ahmad Mir and Zaffer Azad both residents of Mandujian. During search, arms and ammunition, including one pistol along with one magazine, eight rounds, two Chinese grenades and other incriminating materials, have been recovered from their possession,” the police spokesman said, adding that a case FIR No 23/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Imamsahib police station and further investigation has been initiated.

