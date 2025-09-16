UN experts flag concern over meddling in Dalai Lama succession by China

A group of United Nations human rights experts has raised alarm over China’s alleged interference in the succession of Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, and the decades-long enforced disappearance of the 11th Panchen Lama. The Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), in a report, said that in a formal communication to Beijing on July 15 this year, five UN experts expressed “grave concern” over Chinese laws and policies that assert state control over the Tibetan Buddhist practices, particularly the reincarnation of religious leaders. The 14th Dalai Lama had on July 2 this year reaffirmed that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust has the authority to determine his reincarnation.

“The letter highlights China’s 2007 measures on the Management of the Reincarnation of Living Buddhas and the 2017 Religious Affairs Regulation, which require government approval for all reincarnations and prohibit recognition of spiritual leaders without state sanction,” the CTA report said.

UN experts warned that such measures undermine Tibetans’ right to freedom of religion and belief and could render any state-appointed successor to the Dalai Lama “without cultural, religious or community authenticity”.

The communication follows the statement by the 90-year-old 14th Dalai Lama on July 2 this year, ahead of his 90th birthday, reaffirming that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust has the authority to determine his reincarnation.

Tibetans say that the process of recognising the reincarnations of lamas in Tibetan Buddhism is solely and uniquely a Tibetan religious tradition.

The experts also renewed calls for clarity on the fate of Gedhun Cheokyi Nyima, who was six years old when he was taken away with his family in May 1995, shortly after being named the 11th Panchen Lama. On May 14, 1995, the 14th Dalai Lama had announced the young boy as the 11th Panchen Lama and bestowed him the name Jetsun Tenzin Gedhun Yeshi Trinley Phuntsok Pal Sangpo.

The communication was published on the UN website after a mandatory gap of 60 days.

Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) spokesperson Tenzin Lekshay said, “The CTA welcomes the recent joint communication made by the UN experts.”