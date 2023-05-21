Two injured in attack by Nihangs in Amritsar village

AMRITSAR The community members tried to catch the accused, but they fled from the spot leaving a car behind, which was later damaged. (Representaional Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Two members of the Christian community were injured when a group of unidentified men dressed as Nihangs allegedly attacked them in a church at Rajewal village situated on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway on Sunday morning, said police.

The injured were among dozens of members of the Christian community who had gathered in the church for their annual prayers around 11.30am. The injured have been admitted in a private hospital.

Amritsar-rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh said they have registered a case against some unidentified persons who appeared as Nihangs. “Our teams are conducting raids to nab the accused. The situation is under control,” the SSP added.

“Around 20 sword-wielding men appearing to be Nihangs barged into the church and started attacking our members. Two men had received injuries on their head the assault,” said State Minority Commission member Subash Thoba after examining the crime spot.

“The attackers, who came in cars, also vandalised three vehicles of the community members. The community members tried to catch the accused, but they fled from the spot leaving a car behind, which was later damaged,” he added.

Thoba alleged narcotics have also been recovered from the car of the accused. He said the Amritsar SSP has assured them of strict action against the accused.

In April this year, a group of miscreants dressed as Nihangs had threatened the Christian community members when they were holding a march at Pakharpura village of Amritsar rural district.