UT chief secretary reviews air show arrangements

UT chief secretary H. Rajesh Prasad on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review and streamline the preparations for the upcoming Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) Civil Air Display scheduled to be held on March 27 and 28, 2026 at Sukhna Lake. The meeting was attended by senior officers of the UT administration. (HT File)

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the UT administration, Indian Air Force police department, municipal corporation (MC), health department, fire services, and other departments and agencies.

The chief secretary remarked on the significance of the event and hoped for an enthusiastic participation from the public. He directed all concerned departments to ensure seamless coordination, execution and strict adherence to safety protocols for an incident-free conduct of the event.

For the convenience of visitors, CTU buses will be deployed from seven designated pick-up and drop points across the city. The public has been advised to use only the specified boarding points as mentioned on their passes. The last pick-up timing for buses will be 9:00 AM.

Show entry will be strictly regulated through passes, which are available on the Chandigarh tourism app for ₹100 per person. The venue capacity has been fixed at 10,000 persons per day.

The general public has been advised to follow all the safety instructions. The public has been advised not to bring children below 6 years, carry only transparent water bottles, and avoid bringing any eatables. Adequate arrangements for drinking water and sanitation facilities will be made at the venue.

For a coordinated effort, the chief secretary emphasised that all departments must work in close synergy and maintain continuous communication to effectively handle any situation.