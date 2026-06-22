Wanted criminal killed, cop injured in Sonepat encounter

A 45-year-old man carrying a reward and facing 24 serious criminal cases was killed in an encounter with the Sonepat police on Monday morning, police said. Sonepat police commissioner and ADGP Mamta Singh enquiring about the condition of injured head constable Devender Singh in Khanpur Kalan on Monday. (HT Photo)

A head constable was injured in the exchange of fire and is undergoing treatment at Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College in Khanpur Kalan.

The criminal, Gopal of Atayal village, had been convicted in two murder cases and sentenced to life imprisonment. He had recently jumped parole. His criminal record included murders, attempted murders, robberies, and firings.

According to police commissioner Mamta Singh, police received a tip-off around 5.30am that Gopal was heading toward Atayal village to murder a local resident with whom he had a long-standing rivalry.

Acting on the information, a crime investigation agency (CIA-1) Ganaur team laid a trap. When intercepted, Gopal allegedly tried to flee and opened fire, shooting nine rounds and targeting the police vehicle. The police retaliated, hitting Gopal in the head, chest, and abdomen. He died on the spot, the CP said.

Head constable Devender Singh sustained a bullet injury to his left arm during the shootout. His condition is reported to be stable. Police recovered two illegal firearms, several cartridges, and an unregistered motorcycle from the scene.

Investigators said Gopal was released from jail about two-and-a-half months ago on a 70-day parole but failed to surrender upon its expiry. Police records show his violent criminal history escalated in 2010 after he allegedly murdered the mother of a woman he was in a relationship with, following a dispute over a rape case.

An investigation is underway to identify his accomplices and uncover details of the crimes he was planning.

Director general of police (DGP) Ajay Singhal described the action taken by the Sonepat police a significant success in the Haryana Police’s crime-control strategy. He wished the head constable a speedy recovery and announced that the police will bear the cost of his treatment.