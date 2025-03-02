With focus on renewable energy, Chandigarh admn revises climate action plan

The UT administration has submitted its revised State Action Plan for Climate Change (SAPCC) to the green ministry, aligning it with national and global climate commitments. The ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative seeks to enhance afforestation efforts through community-driven tree plantation campaigns. (iStock)

While the plan was initially prepared in 2015, it was updated to meet international climate targets, with a strong focus on renewable energy and sustainability, while also adhering to the framework provided by the Union ministry of environment, forest, and climate change (MOEF&CC).

The revised SAPCC emphasises several initiatives to reduce Chandigarh’s carbon footprint and promote environmental conservation. Key strategies include expanding solar energy with solar parks and rooftop solar panels. Currently, Chandigarh has an installed rooftop solar capacity of 69 MWp, with plans for further growth. The city is also a leader in electric vehicle (EV) adoption, achieving a 14.8% penetration rate between April and October 2024, the highest among all Indian states and Union territories.

Under the revised plan, the primary focus is on initiatives, such as the Mission LiFE scheme, which aims to foster a network of “pro-planet people” committed to sustainable living. The “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” tree plantation campaign and efforts to improve biodiversity are also key components. Other actions aim to enhance energy efficiency, promote the use of hybrid and electric vehicles, and improve air quality by creating green buffers along traffic corridors, and introducing an intelligent traffic management system.

Also, “terrace agreements” will encourage collaborative effort between communities or governments to implement terrace farming practices.

The updated SAPCC aligns with the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC), covering all nine of its missions, including those on solar energy, water conservation and sustainable agriculture. The plan also includes strategies for tackling air pollution, including cracking down on polluting vehicles and developing infrastructure to decongest city roads.

Additionally, the administration is promoting hybrid and electric vehicles. Chandigarh has the highest vehicle density in India, with approximately 12 lakh registered vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers. On average, each household owns two vehicles, contributing significantly to deteriorating air quality.