Woman booked for beating up estranged husband in Zirakpur

Police have booked a woman for beating up her estranged husband at his hotel on Patiala Road in Zirakpur on Sunday night. Zirakpur police have booked the woman under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2) and 324(4) of the BNS, and launched a probe for further action. (HT File)

The complainant, Rahul Verma, a native of Muktsar Sahib, told police that he runs Hotel Pearl Wood on lease in Zirakpur.

Due to marital discord, Verma said, he and his wife, Rajneet Kaur of Ludhiana, had been living separately following a panchayat-level settlement.

The victim alleged that despite the settlement, his wife arrived at his hotel on Sunday night and got into a scuffle with him. During the altercation, she allegedly tore up his hotel’s account books. Verma called the PCR for assistance and was later admitted to the Dhakoli civil hospital with injuries.

Police have booked Kaur under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2) and 324(4) of the BNS, and launched a probe for further action.