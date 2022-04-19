Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Women’s T20 Senior League: Chandigarh logs six-wicket win over Karnataka
Women’s T20 Senior League: Chandigarh logs six-wicket win over Karnataka

Amanjot Kaur emerged as the MVP of the Chandiagrh-Karnataka Women’s T20 Senior League encounter, taking three wickets and raking in19 runs with the bat
The Amanjot Kaur-led Chandigarh side beat Karnataka by six-wicket in their opening Women's T20 Senior League match.
The Amanjot Kaur-led Chandigarh side beat Karnataka by six-wicket in their opening Women’s T20 Senior League match. (HT File)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 02:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Riding high on captain Amanjot Kaur’s all-round performance, Chandigarh beat Karnataka by six wickets during the ongoing Women’s Senior T20 League being played at Rajkot on Monday.

Karnataka captain Veda Krishnamurthy won the toss and opted to bat. A fine bowling attack led by Amanjot Kaur and Rajni Devi, who took three wickets each, restricted the opposition to only 65 runs. Nandini Sharma bagged two dismissals, while Kashvee Gautam and Priyanka Guleria had one each to their name.

Unbeaten Nikki Prasad was the top scorer with 26 runs, followed by Veda Krishnamurthy, who posted 11 runs.

Chasing the total, Chandigarh opted for a measured approach, hitting the mark in 17th over after losing four wickets. Amanjot was the top-scorer with 19 runs. Parushi Prabhakar and Monika Pandey contributed with 16 and 13 runs respectively.

Chandigarh will play their second match against Delhi on Tuesday.

Haryana bests Punjab

Led by a blistering 23-ball knock of half-century from captain Shafali Verma and Mansi Joshi’s unbeaten 25, Haryana bested Punjab by three wickets in a match played during the Women’s Senior T20 League in Ranchi on Monday.

Batting first, Punjab women scored 155 for 3 in 20 overs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored unbeaten 64 while Pragati Singh scored unbeaten 36 runs.

Haryana, however, managed to chase down the target in 19.2 overs, losing seven wickets.

