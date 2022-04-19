Women’s T20 Senior League: Chandigarh logs six-wicket win over Karnataka
Riding high on captain Amanjot Kaur’s all-round performance, Chandigarh beat Karnataka by six wickets during the ongoing Women’s Senior T20 League being played at Rajkot on Monday.
Karnataka captain Veda Krishnamurthy won the toss and opted to bat. A fine bowling attack led by Amanjot Kaur and Rajni Devi, who took three wickets each, restricted the opposition to only 65 runs. Nandini Sharma bagged two dismissals, while Kashvee Gautam and Priyanka Guleria had one each to their name.
Unbeaten Nikki Prasad was the top scorer with 26 runs, followed by Veda Krishnamurthy, who posted 11 runs.
Chasing the total, Chandigarh opted for a measured approach, hitting the mark in 17th over after losing four wickets. Amanjot was the top-scorer with 19 runs. Parushi Prabhakar and Monika Pandey contributed with 16 and 13 runs respectively.
Chandigarh will play their second match against Delhi on Tuesday.
Haryana bests Punjab
Led by a blistering 23-ball knock of half-century from captain Shafali Verma and Mansi Joshi’s unbeaten 25, Haryana bested Punjab by three wickets in a match played during the Women’s Senior T20 League in Ranchi on Monday.
Batting first, Punjab women scored 155 for 3 in 20 overs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored unbeaten 64 while Pragati Singh scored unbeaten 36 runs.
Haryana, however, managed to chase down the target in 19.2 overs, losing seven wickets.
-
Chandigarh business representatives continue protest over amendments in Capital Act
Continuing their protest against the proposed 400-time hike in the penalty on building violations under proposed amendments of Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, the Chandigarh Coordination Committee, an umbrella group for 27 organisations, on Monday staged a protest outside the UT Secretariat, Sector 9. Later, they submitted their objections in writing to the UT administration. Following the protest, UT administration on Monday extended the date of filing objections to May 6.
-
Doctor, 2 others arrested for attacking nurse, stealing her mobile phone in Ulhasnagar
Ulhasnagar police arrested a doctor and two other accused whom Dr Shahabuddin Khan hired to beat and steal the mobile phone of a female nurse working under him. He hired three persons who allegedly beat up the nurse and stole her phone. According to Ulhasnagar police officials, the nurse has been working at Life Care Hospital in Ulhasnagar for the last three years. She was on leave from April 4.
-
Pending grant may impact DA payment for PU employees
Chandigarh Panjab University may face difficulties in allowing the enhancement in the dearness allowance (DA) to its employees, as over ₹7 crore worth of Punjab government's grant money has not yet been received. PU recently enhanced the DA for its employees from the existing 196% to 203%. As per the order, the 7% hike in DA will be effective retrospectively from January 1, 2022.
-
Centre declares JeM commander Nengroo designated terrorist
Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo, a commander of banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), was designated as a terrorist by the Centre on Monday for his involvement in various terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. Nengroo is the fifth individual to have been designated as a terrorist by the Centre in the last fortnight. Nengroo, who was born on November 20, 1987, hails from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.
-
₹81.42L out of ₹82.50L cash meant for ATM machines across Navi Mumbai that van driver fled with recovered
Out of the ₹82.50 lakh meant for depositing in the ATM machines that was stolen by the van driver, NRI Coastal police have seized ₹81.42 lakh. The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the substitute driver, Dalvi, fled with the van from Ulwe while two vault officers and a security guard were depositing the cash in an ATM machine. He then abandoned the van near Apollo Hospital and fled with the box of cash.
