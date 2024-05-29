 Zero promises fulfilled, says Manish Tewari in 56-pt chargesheet against BJP - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Zero promises fulfilled, says Manish Tewari in 56-pt chargesheet against BJP

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 29, 2024 09:36 AM IST

Manish Tewari reiterated the challenge for an open debate with his BJP rival Sanjay Tandon, telling the latter that he will be waiting for him at the Chandigarh Press Club on May 30, 11 am to debate and discuss all the issues related to Chandigarh.

Congress candidate Manish Tewari on Tuesday presented a 56-point chargesheet against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that it had fulfilled zero promises made to the city residents.

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari during the press conference at Chandigarh Press Club on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Addressing a press conference here today, Tewari reiterated the challenge for an open debate with his BJP rival Sanjay Tandon, telling the latter that he will be waiting for him at the Chandigarh Press Club on May 30, 11 am to debate and discuss all the issues related to Chandigarh.

Referring to the BJP’s manifesto, he remarked, the BJP had done a PhD in “lying in writing”.

Tewari listed some unfulfilled promises of the BJP like preparing a ‘Citizens Charter’, ‘public durbar’ by MP Kiron Kher, regularising need-based changes in the Chandigarh Housing Board flats, extending the limits of Lal Dora in the villages and resolving the issue of traffic congestion.

He challenged the BJP to cite a single promise that it has fulfilled in the last ten years. “The only achievement of the BJP was the murder of democracy committed through Anil Masih,” he remarked, while pointing out how the BJP tried to steal the mayor’s elections. “That is why I am saying that a vote for Sanjay Tandon is a vote for Anil Masih,” he remarked.

