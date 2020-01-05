e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Cities / Congress minister Yashomati Thakur sparks controversy

Congress minister Yashomati Thakur sparks controversy

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2020 23:39 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

The newly appointed state women and child development minister, Yashomati Thakur, stoked a controversy on the very first day of her appointment. In a widely circulated video clip, which was not independently verified by HT, Thakur can be heard saying, “They [the new ministers] have just taken oath and are yet to make money”.

Thakur has, however, clarified that she was repeating what Raosaheb Danve, former president of BJP’s state unit, had once said. “They are trying to mislead,” she said, responding to a text message. While her statement, made while addressing a rally during the zilla parishad polls, is being seen as a major embarrassment for the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has lodged a complaint against her with the state election commission.

“What all happens you know... We were not in the government; have taken oath recently and are yet to make money,” Thakur can be heard saying in Marathi in the clip. “If they [Opposition] offer money for votes...Take their money but vote for the hand.”

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis hit out at Thakur and said, “They [Congress] are in the government not for public service, but to make money.”

top news
‘Those with sticks are students, no mob outside JNU campus at present’: Delhi Police
‘Those with sticks are students, no mob outside JNU campus at present’: Delhi Police
BJP responds strongly to opposition assault on government over JNU violence
BJP responds strongly to opposition assault on government over JNU violence
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
HRD ministry seeks immediate report from JNU registrar on campus violence
HRD ministry seeks immediate report from JNU registrar on campus violence
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities