Congress minister Yashomati Thakur sparks controversy

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 23:39 IST

The newly appointed state women and child development minister, Yashomati Thakur, stoked a controversy on the very first day of her appointment. In a widely circulated video clip, which was not independently verified by HT, Thakur can be heard saying, “They [the new ministers] have just taken oath and are yet to make money”.

Thakur has, however, clarified that she was repeating what Raosaheb Danve, former president of BJP’s state unit, had once said. “They are trying to mislead,” she said, responding to a text message. While her statement, made while addressing a rally during the zilla parishad polls, is being seen as a major embarrassment for the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has lodged a complaint against her with the state election commission.

“What all happens you know... We were not in the government; have taken oath recently and are yet to make money,” Thakur can be heard saying in Marathi in the clip. “If they [Opposition] offer money for votes...Take their money but vote for the hand.”

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis hit out at Thakur and said, “They [Congress] are in the government not for public service, but to make money.”