Constable opens fire after Dhaba owner tells food got finished, suspect on run suspended

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:30 IST

Ghaziabad: A Ghaziabad police constable allegedly fired at a dhaba near the Harson police lines on Friday night, after the owner of eatery told him that food was finished for the day. Officials took cognisance of the matter afterwards and directed an FIR be filed against the suspect constable, who was also suspended by the Ghaziabad police chief.

The incident, according to the police, took place around 10pm on Friday when constable Sandeep Baliyan, from Muzaffarnagar, arrived at the dhaba owned by Azad Kumar. They added that the constable was on duty at CGO complex and visited the dhaba often.

“On Friday night too, he reached the dhaba near Harson police lines and ordered dinner. The owner told him that food was finished for the day, but Baliyan insisted food be served. This led to an altercation, during which the constable fired two shots in air,” Atish Kumar Singh, circle officer (city – 2), said.

Police said both the shots missed the eatery owner and the constable fled the spot and is on the run.

“We found two empty 0.32 caliber cartridges. The department had not issued any weapon to the suspect. Once he is traced and arrested, we will be able to tell what weapon was used. From the two rounds fired by the suspect, we assume it was a pistol. The constable has also been suspended by the senior superintendent of police,” Singh, added.

The sources said that the two bullets fired at the eatery hit the electricity panel but missed the owner.

On the basis of complaint given by the victim, the police registered an FIR under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intentional insult for provoking breach of peace) against the suspect.

