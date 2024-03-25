 21 city students to attend online classes for JEE exam - Hindustan Times
21 city students to attend online classes for JEE exam

ByAkanksha Attri, Ludhiana
Mar 25, 2024 06:26 AM IST

An hour-long online induction class was organised on March 23 by the department, wherein the educators from Avanti Fellows discussed the strategy and the plan for the next two months of coaching classes, with the eligible students

School of Eminence and Meritorious Schools’ Class 12 students from the 2023-24 academic session who appeared for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains in the month of January, and are now eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced), are readying for their online classes.

The total number of students eligible to attend the classes for the exam likely to happen in June, are 142 in total from all over the state. (HT file photo)
An hour-long online induction class was organised on March 23 by the department, wherein the educators from Avanti Fellows discussed the strategy and the plan for the next two months of coaching classes, with the eligible students.

The names of schools and the students appearing for the examination, from across the state, were released by the department. Of these, 21 students are from the government schools of Ludhiana district, 13 from the Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, four from the School of Eminence, Bharat Nagar, two from the Government Senior Secondary Multipurpose School and one each from the School of Eminence, Miller Ganj and the Government Senior Secondary School, Doraha.

The department of school education (Secondary) Punjab had directed the state’s office of district education (Senior Secondary) to ensure the attendance of eligible students in the meeting regarding these classes.

Under the umbrella of Punjab Academic Coaching for Excellence (PACE) programme, the department of school education has collaborated with Avanti Fellows to provide free online classes for the students appearing for the exam.

The total number of students eligible to attend the classes for the exam likely to happen in June, are 142 in total from all over the state.

The schedule and the date of commencement for the online classes has not been released by the department, yet.

