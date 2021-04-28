Uttarakhand ambulance driver dances in PPE kit at wedding procession, video goes viral

A video clip of a Uttarakhand-based ambulance driver, dancing at a wedding procession in a PPE kit has gone viral on social media. Ambulance driver Mahesh from Nainital district claimed to be constantly under mental stress while ferrying Covid-19 patients and felt relieved, to some extent, by dancing at the wedding procession in the Haldwani area on Monday.

Mahesh, ambulance driver at Dr Susheela Tiwari government hospital in Haldwani, said, “I am constantly working to ferry Covid-19 patients to the hospital and I didn’t go home due to which I am under a lot of stress. I couldn’t stop myself after seeing the baraat (wedding procession) in front of the hospital.”

The wedding procession was passing in front of the hospital where Mahesh works. He could not resist the tune of the band and came out from his ambulance to take part in the procession. Everyone was surprised to see a PPE-clad ambulance driver dance in the baraat (procession), some even distanced themselves from him.

“I danced for nearly 10 minutes and forgot everything. It was a relief,” he said.

“After dancing, my mind felt a little better and I forgot my stress. And that is why I danced,” Mahesh added.

Yuvraj Pant, a psychologist at Dr Sushila Tiwari government hospital, said, the ambulance driver was on duty to take the bodies of the patients who died from the Covid-19 to the post-mortem house. “There are frequent deaths from Corona infection. In such a situation, he was under a lot of stress.”

“There is ‘shaking therapy’ to get relief from stress. When the stress hormone is released, it is found in the blood. In such a situation, if the body is moved through dance, sports and yoga, then the stress is released,” Pant said.

He further said, “this is how Mahesh was able to reduce his stress by dancing. We all should undergo shaking therapy during the present scenario so that the stress, anxiety, blood pressure, heart problems can be overcome and their side effects are reduced,” he added.